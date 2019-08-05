MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros, Dodgers, Yankees have best title chances as postseason races heat up

The 2019 trade deadline is in the rear view mirror, and the MLB postseason picture is coming into clearer focus as August rolls along. We're less than two months away from the start of the playoffs, and there are a handful of teams that have separated themselves as serious World Series contenders. Our latest edition of Power Rankings broke down the potential contenders in October.

The Dodgers could lock up the NL West with weeks to spare in the regular season, and L.A. could very well win its third consecutive National League pennant. The Yankees continue to shake off various injuries and look destined to win the AL East for the first time since 2012, while the Astros just added Zack Greinke to create a potent trio of right-handed starters in Houston.

With some teams marching toward 100 wins and others fading near .500, who's currently favored to win the World Series? According to Westgate, the Astros, at 2/1, are World Series favorites after their big deadline splash. But the Dodgers and Yankees aren't far behind Houston at 5/2 and 6/1, respectively. The NL East-leading Braves have 10/1 odds to win their first World Series championship since 1995 and have the fourth-best chances of any MLB team.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Full 2019 World Series odds can be found below.

2019 World Series odds

(teams not listed have odds higher than 500/1)