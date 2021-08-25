The Baltimore Orioles fell to the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 14-8 on Tuesday night in a series opener at Camden Yards. The defeat means that the Orioles have now lost 19 straight games, which is the longest losing streak in the majors in 16 years. In 2005, the Royals also lost 19 in a row.

The Orioles are now just four losses shy of tying the all-time record of 23 straight losses, which is held by the 1961 Phillies. The 1988 Orioles hold the American League record with 21 straight losses.

Here's a look at where the current Orioles model now stands (via baseball-reference.com's Stathead):

23 games - 1961 Phillies (July 29-Aug. 20)

21 games - 1988 Orioles (April 4-April 28)

20 games - 1906 Red Sox (May 1-May 24)

20 games - 1916 A's (July 21-Aug. 8)

20 games - 1943 A's (Aug. 7-Aug. 24)

20 games - 1969 Expos (May 13-June 7)

19 games - 1914 Reds (Sept. 6-Sept. 23)

19 games - 1975 Tigers (July 29-Aug. 15)

19 games - 2005 Royals (July 28-Aug. 19)

19 games - 2021 Orioles (Aug. 3-Present)

As you can see, the 2021 Orioles are one loss away from becoming just the seventh team since 1900 to lose 20 or more games in a row. Over the course of this streak, the Orioles have been out-scored by the opposition by a margin of 163-55. They're now on pace for 112 losses, which would be the second most in franchise history. The 2018 Orioles lost 115 games.

Baltimore came into this game with an MLB-worst rotation ERA of 6.22. That figure got even worse after starter Spenser Watkins allowed eight earned in two innings. The next man up, reliever Konner Wade, gave up five more runs in just 1 ⅓ innings. Ryan Mountcastle homered twice to give him 23 for the season.

On the Angels' side of things, Shohei Ohtani, batting leadoff and DHing, went 1 for 4 with a single and a pair of walks. The Angels on Wednesday night will attempt to hand the O's their 20th straight defeat with Ohtani on the mound.