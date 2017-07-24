Orioles' Zach Britton sets AL record by converting 55th consecutive save chance

This has been a difficult season for closer Zach Britton and the Orioles in general. The O's are 47-51 and have six teams ahead of them in the wild card race. Britton has missed more than two months with ongoing forearm problems.

On Sunday though, the O's and Britton pulled off a sweet come-from-behind win over the first place Astros (BAL 9, HOU 7). Baltimore took the lead on Manny Machado's eighth inning sacrifice fly. Jonathan Schoop followed with an RBI single to plate an insurance run.

Britton closed things out in the ninth inning for his sixth save of the season. It was also his 55th straight converted save opportunity. That is the longest such streak in American League history.

With his save today, @zbritton sets a new American League record with 55 consecutive save opportunities converted. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/js0bTa3ZEA — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 23, 2017

Britton's streak started back in September 2015. His last blown save came on September 20 of that season, when he allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Rays. Britton went a perfect 47 for 47 in save opportunities last season.

Here are the longest converted save opportunity streaks in baseball history:

Eric Gagne, 2002-04 Dodgers: 84 straight saves Zach Britton, 2015-17 Orioles: 55 straight saves Tom Gordon, 1998-99 Red Sox: 54 straight saves Jeurys Familia, 2015-16 Mets: 52 straight saves Jose Valverde , 2010-11 Tigers: 51 straight saves

Those five are the only pitchers in history to convert at least 50 straight save opportunities. Not even the great Mariano Rivera did it. Gagne's record is hardly the most unbreakable record in the sport, but it is mighty impressive how big his lead is over everyone else.

Britton was a Cy Young contender last season, though he hasn't been quite as good this year, likely due to the nagging forearm problem. He does have a shiny 2.65 ERA in 17 innings, though he's also allowed 22 hits and has an unsightly 13/8 K/BB. That hasn't stopped teams from wanting him at the trade deadline. If the O's decide to sell, Britton is their top chip.