The Tampa Bay Rays extended their season-opening winning streak to 11 on Tuesday night, defeating the Boston Red Sox in blowout fashion by a 7-2 final (box score). The Rays have now tied the 1981 Oakland Athletics for the third-best opening stretch in Major League Baseball history:

Team Year Win streak to begin season Final record Final result Atlanta Braves 1982 13 89-73 Lost NLCS Milwaukee Brewers 1987 13 91-71 Missed postseason Oakland Athletics 1981 11 64-45* Lost ALCS Tampa Bay Rays 2023 11 (and counting) TBD TBD Brooklyn Dodgers 1955 10 98-55-1 Won World Series Pittsburgh Pirates 1962 10 93-68 Missed postseason Cleveland 1966 10 81-81 Missed postseason

What's more is the Rays continued to slug against the Red Sox, extending their big-league lead. They homered four times on Tuesday, with Yandy Díaz, Josh Lowe, Isaac Paredes, and Brandon Lowe providing the fireworks. (Díaz, it should be noted, later left the game with a possible shoulder injury.) That pulls their seasonal home-run total to 29 over the course of their first 11 games. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, the Rays tied the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals for the most ever launched to begin a season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, at 21, were the only other team who entered Tuesday with as many as 20 home runs this season.

As our Dayn Perry noted earlier on Tuesday, a great opening run does not inherently mean that the Rays are destined for a championship this year -- even if it does, obviously, improve their chances of winning the American League East:

Only one of the above teams -- the 1955 Dodgers -- went on to win the World Series. However, two teams who started their seasons 9-0 and just missed this list, the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1990 Cincinnati Reds, wound up hoisting the trophy. Also worth noting is that two of the above teams that missed the playoffs, the '87 Brewers and '62 Pirates, probably would've made it under the current alignments and expanded postseason.

The Rays will continue their series against the Red Sox on Wednesday before concluding the four-game set on Thursday. Right-hander Taj Bradley will make his big-league debut in place of the injured Zach Eflin. From there, the Rays will begin what could be a historic road trip, complete with stops in Toronto and Cincinnati.