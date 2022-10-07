Outfielder Starling Marte is on the New York Mets' Wild Card Series roster, the team announced Friday. Marte has not played since Sept. 6, when he was hit by a pitch and suffered a broken finger. As recently as last week, Marte was still experiencing discomfort and unable to properly grip a bat or throw a ball. The Mets and Padres behind their Wild Card Series on Friday.

"I'm never going to say never," Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday when asked about Marte's availability for the Wild Card Series (via MLB.com). "... You can't swing a bat, you can't throw a ball, it's going to be hard."

There's always a chance the Mets were playing coy with Marte's status -- Showalter is known to do such things -- though it is fair to wonder how much he can contribute. If he's truly unable to grip and swing a bat, Marte may be relegated to defensive replacement and pinch-running assignments, and playing defense would be challenge if he's unable to throw.

The 33-year-old Marte was an All-Star this season and he authored a .292/.347/.468 batting line with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 118 games before suffering the injury. Tyler Naquin and Jeff McNeil handling right field duty during Marte's absence. When McNeil played right, Luis Guillorme slotted in at second base.

Here is New York's 26-man Wild Card Series roster:

Notably absent are Naquin and infield prospect Mark Vientos, a righty bat. That suggests there is at least some hope the righty swinging Marte will be able to hit at some point this series, especially since the San Diego is carrying five lefties on their roster (Josh Hader, Tim Hill, Sean Manaea, Adrian Morejon, and Blake Snell).

Scherzer will start Game 1 on Friday and the Mets have not yet announced their Game 2 starter. If they win Game 1, they may start Bassitt in Game 2 in an effort to save deGrom for a potential Game 1 start in the NLDS.