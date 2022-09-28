New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger when he was hit by a pitch against the Pirates on Sept. 6. After some initial hopes that Marte wouldn't be sidelined for long, the Mets on Sept. 10 placed Marte on the injured list.

As the regular season winds down, the Mets and Marte are of course hoping that he'll be able to return in time to play in the pivotal upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves -- a series that may decide the National League East title. However, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Wednesday, there's still no clear timetable for Marte's return:

Marte, 33, is in the first year of a four-year, $78 million contract with New York. He owns a .292/.347/.468 batting line with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases this season, which was enough to earn him his second career All-Star Game selection.

Needless to say, the Mets miss him in the field and at the top of their lineup. In Marte's absence, the Mets of late have been mixing and matching Tyler Naquin, Jeff McNeil, and Darin Ruf in right field.

That crucial series against the Braves in Atlanta starts Friday, unless Hurricane Ian forces changes to the schedule.