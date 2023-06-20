This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Royals at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Detroit Tigers -145 Bet Now

The Pick: Tigers (-155)

Key Trend: The Royals are 1-6 in the last seven meetings.

I get it, the pitching matchup may not be absolutely ideal in this one, but I'm siding with the better team in the Tigers.

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen has been up-and-down this season. However, he's also strung together some stellar outings. Lorenzen has allowed 12 earned runs over his last two starts -- against the Braves and Diamondbacks, who are two of the more dangerous offenses in the National League. If you take those two starts out of the equation, Lorenzen has held opponents to an impressive 1.33 ERA over his last six outings. The veteran right-hander has allowed to one run or fewer in five of those starts.

Meanwhile, the Royals have been are tied for the fewest wins in baseball. This is a bad team, plain and simple. The Royals rank near the bottom of the majors in just about every offensive category and don't have a ton of pop, aside from catcher Salvador Perez. When it comes to the pitching matchup, starter Daniel Lynch is winless on the year with a 5.79 ERA and is fresh off of yielding seven earned runs to the Reds.

💰 More MLB picks

USATSI

Diamondbacks at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 9 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 9 runs (-125) -- In a battle of two starting pitchers with lofty ERAs, this is a great spot to cash an over.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson has racked up a 3-4 record to go along with a 5.30 ERA on the season. In two of his last four outings, Nelson has surrendered at least five earned runs while allowing a home run. He's also allowed multiple runs in 10 of his 14 starts.

On the other hand, Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea has also dealt with his fair share of struggles this season. Over his last six starts, Rea has allowed at least four earned runs in three of those outings. In addition, Rea let up four earned runs in just five innings against the Twins in a 4-2 loss. It also doesn't hurt that the Diamondbacks have scored the fifth-most runs (378) in the majors. I'm expecting the Diamondbacks to score most of the runs in this one, but the over should be able to cash.

Key Trend: The over is 7-1-2 in the Diamondbacks last 10 games against a right-handed starter.

Rangers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Nathan Eovaldi Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+104) -- Nathan Eovaldi has really found his form. He's one of just three starting pitchers that has at least nine wins. Eovaldi's 2.59 ERA also ranks as the fifth-lowest in all of baseball. With this level of dominance, I'm more than content to back Eovaldi's strikeouts prop.

Eovaldi has tallied at least seven strikeouts in two of his last three starts. The veteran right-hander has also thrived away from home, as he's racked up a 6-1 record to go along with just a 1.98 ERA on the road. He's also recorded 50 strikeouts in eight road starts this season. I'm looking for Eovaldi to continue to thrive against a White Sox that ranks 11th in the majors in terms of strikeouts.

Key Trend: Eovaldi has registered at least seven strikeouts in two of his last three starts