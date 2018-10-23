World Series 2018 odds, picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers from proven computer model

It has been 102 years since the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers last met in the Fall Classic, and the anticipation was well worth the wait. Boston, which amassed a team-record 108 wins during the regular season, breezed by the Yankees and Astros on its way to the championship series. Los Angeles, which was 10 games under .500 in May, rallied to win the NL West before dispatching the Braves in the NLDS and the Brewers during a thrill-packed NLCS in seven games. The Red Sox are favored at -135 to win it all (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest 2018 World Series odds, while the Dodgers are underdogs at +115 (risk $100 to win $115).

The computer model simulates the complete World Series 10,000 times -- every conceivable pitch, at-bat and inning.

The model knows Game 1 features a marquee pitching matchup as Boston starts Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA). In the regular season, Sale averaged an unbelievable 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and had a 0.86 WHIP.

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez is hitting .313 with nine RBI this postseason. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is tops on the team with 10 hits and is batting .271. Boston reliever Craig Kimbrel has been knocked around a bit in the 2018 MLB playoffs, but is a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities despite a 7.11 ERA. He's averaging more than one strikeout per inning.

The Dodgers will lean heavily on lefty ace Clayton Kershaw to deliver the team its first World Series title in 30 years. Kershaw was 9-5 in the regular season with a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. In the playoffs, he's 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA and even more impressive 0.79 WHIP.

Closing out games has not been an issue for the Dodgers this postseason. Reliever Kenley Jansen, who struggled midway through the regular season, has been on fire in the 2018 MLB Playoffs. He has posted a 0.00 ERA en route to picking up three saves. He's allowed just two hits in six innings and has a 0.60 WHIP.

Outfielder Chris Taylor leads L.A. in hitting at .360, but slugging shortstop Manny Machado is tops on the Dodgers with three home runs, nine RBIs and a .500 slugging percentage.

