World Series: A look at the top five Game 7 moments in the history of the Fall Classic

For the second time in three seasons, there will be a Game 7 in the World Series. The Houston Astros will host the Washington Nationals after the Nationals came back to secure a 7-2 win in Game 6. Now Wednesday will feature Game 7 to decide who wins it all.

There have been some very thrilling Game 7s in the 115 year history of the World Series and some have even ended in the walk-off variety. Here's a look at the top five Game 7 moments in World Series history.

5. Gene Larkin hits walk-off single to beat Braves (1991)

The Minnesota Twins were one of the more talented teams of the 1990s. Eventual World Series MVP Jack Morris and John Smoltz both brought their best stuff with everything on the line and the game went to extra innings tied, 0-0. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Twins pinch-hitter Gene Larkin stepped in to face Braves reliever Alejandro Pena with the bases loaded and only one out. Larkin was able to send a deep fly ball over the heads of the Braves outfielders for a walk-off RBI single that gave the Twins a 1-0 win and a World Series title. It marked the first time since 1962 that a Game 7 of the World Series had just one run scored.

4. Edgar Renteria beats Indians on walk-off single (1997)

The 1997 World Series was another one that came down to the wire. The Florida Marlins and Cleveland Indians were deadlocked at 2-2 in the 11th inning when Edgar Renteria had a chance to make history. The Marlins were down to their last out of the inning when Renteria stroked a game-winning single up the middle to score Craig Counsell and give the franchise their first World Series title. The ball was nearly knocked down as Indians pitcher Charles Nagy even tipped the ball with his glove as it went up the middle. Renteria had three of Florida's eight hits in the decisive Game 7.

3. Cubs break 108-year drought (2016)

The Chicago Cubs haven't had the best luck on the big stage in the past. This was a franchise that hadn't been to the World Series since 1945 before the 2016 season rolled around. In 2016, Chicago found themselves matched up with the Cleveland Indians in a Game 7 and were looking to reverse the fortunes of their past. Heading into the ninth inning, this Game 7 was tied 6-6 after the Indians produced a three-run eighth inning. In the 10th inning, Ben Zobrist delivered an RBI double to score Albert Almora and Miguel Montero connected on an RBI single to plate Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs were able to edge out the Indians 8-7 to capture their first World Series title in 108 years.

2. Luis Gonzalez hits walk-off single to beat the Yankees (2001)

In the 2001 World Series, Curt Schilling and Roger Clemens took the ball for their respective teams and both turned in strong performances, with Schilling tossing 7 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out nine, and Clemens striking out 10 while allowing just one run over 6 1/3 innings. Game 7 was then left in the hands of both bullpens. Fast forward to the ninth inning when the Diamondbacks found themselves trailing 2-1 and were facing Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera. Arizona was able to tie the game on a one-out RBI double from Tony Womack. With the bases loaded just one batter later, Luis Gonzalez stepped in and laced a line drive in shallow center field to give the Diamondbacks their first World Series title in franchise history.

1. Bill Mazeroski hits walk-off home run (1960)

With the 1960 World Series hanging in the balance against the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski came to the plate with a chance to make history and he was able to do just much. Facing Ralph Terry in the ninth inning, Mazeroski ripped a 1-0 pitch deep to left field and into the seats at Forbes Field. The Pirates slugger is the only player in MLB history to hit a walk-off home run in a Game 7 of the World Series, so this one has to be at the top of the list. The relatively light hitting second baseman -- .260 career batting average and 138 home runs in 17 MLB seasons -- is in the Baseball Hall of Fame largely because of this moment. Mazeroski later helped the franchise win another World Series in 1971.