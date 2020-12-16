|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Bol Bol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-41
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Bol Bol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-40
|
0:26
|
|
|
Enes Kanter shooting foul (Bol Bol draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-39
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-39
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
21-39
|
0:40
|
|
|
Terry Stotts technical foul
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
21-38
|
0:40
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony technical foul
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Bol Bol personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point putback layup
|
21-37
|
1:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Enes Kanter turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-35
|
1:45
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|
21-34
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists)
|
21-32
|
2:20
|
|
+3
|
Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|
18-32
|
2:23
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Bol Bol misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
CJ McCollum turnover (bad pass) (Facundo Campazzo steals)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
18-29
|
2:58
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-27
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-27
|
3:22
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-27
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-26
|
3:32
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Enes Kanter makes two point putback layup
|
16-25
|
3:37
|
|
|
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
14-25
|
4:05
|
|
|
CJ McCollum personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic blocks CJ McCollum's two point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Gary Harris makes two point layup (Paul Millsap assists)
|
14-23
|
4:49
|
|
|
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Gary Harris makes two point finger roll layup (Will Barton assists)
|
14-21
|
5:25
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point dunk (Jamal Murray assists)
|
14-19
|
5:52
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Will Barton misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists)
|
14-17
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
11-17
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Gary Harris turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Gary Harris defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Will Barton misses two point reverse layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|
11-14
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-14
|
7:26
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point reverse layup
|
8-13
|
7:36
|
|
|
Robert Covington turnover (bad pass) (Will Barton steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Gary Harris makes two point finger roll layup
|
8-11
|
7:59
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Paul Millsap misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Rodney Hood misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Murray makes two point step back jump shot
|
6-9
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|
6-7
|
9:07
|
|
|
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point driving layup
|
4-7
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|
2-7
|
9:35
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic turnover (lost ball) (Paul Millsap steals)
|
|
10:08
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
10:08
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-4
|
10:08
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Gary Harris defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
+3
|
Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Will Barton assists)
|
2-3
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Hood makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-0
|
11:26
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Paul Millsap blocks Derrick Jones Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic vs. Nikola Jokic (CJ McCollum gains possession)
|