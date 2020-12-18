0:00 End of period

0:01 76ers offensive rebound

0:01 Shake Milton misses three point jump shot

0:05 Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)

0:04 Pacers offensive rebound

0:04 Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point jump shot

0:28 Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound

0:31 Ben Simmons misses three point jump shot

0:44 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup 51-59

0:51 Victor Oladipo offensive rebound

0:54 Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup

0:57 Pacers offensive rebound

0:57 Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point driving layup

1:06 Ben Simmons kicked ball violation

1:21 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 51-57

1:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-57

1:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-56

1:39 Tobias Harris personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

1:46 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup 48-55

1:55 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists) 46-55

2:11 +1 Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-53

2:11 76ers offensive rebound

2:11 Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2

2:11 Aaron Holiday personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)

2:21 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot 45-53

2:32 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup (Tobias Harris assists) 45-50

2:39 Tobias Harris defensive rebound

2:41 Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot

2:44 Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound

2:46 Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot

2:51 Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound

2:54 Danny Green misses three point jump shot

3:12 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-50

3:12 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-49

3:12 Shake Milton personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)

3:19 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-48

3:19 76ers offensive rebound

3:19 Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 2

3:19 Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)

3:38 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-48

3:38 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-47

3:38 Danny Green shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

3:48 Seth Curry turnover (offensive foul)

3:48 Seth Curry offensive foul (Off the ball) (Justin Holiday draws the foul)

3:51 Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)

4:03 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot 42-46

4:11 Seth Curry turnover (traveling)

4:24 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-43

4:24 Pacers offensive rebound

4:24 Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2

4:24 Ben Simmons shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

4:31 Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)

4:31 Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

4:31 Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)

4:45 +3 Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 42-42

4:52 Dwight Howard kicked ball violation

5:00 Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)

5:00 Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

5:03 Ben Simmons defensive rebound

5:03 Malcolm Brogdon misses two point putback layup

5:03 Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound

5:07 Domantas Sabonis misses two point putback layup

5:08 Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound

5:11 Malcolm Brogdon misses two point floating jump shot

5:25 Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

5:33 Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)

5:33 Dwight Howard offensive foul (Off the ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)

5:44 Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)

5:44 76ers defensive rebound

5:46 Malcolm Brogdon misses regular free throw 1 of 1

5:46 Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)

5:46 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup 42-39

5:59 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup 42-37

6:00 Dwight Howard offensive rebound

6:03 Tyrese Maxey misses two point jump shot

6:11 Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound

6:13 Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot

6:17 Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound

6:21 Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot

6:41 +3 Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 40-37

6:52 Pacers 60 second timeout

6:52 Pacers defensive rebound

6:55 Mike Scott misses three point jump shot

7:18 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot 40-34

7:29 Tony Bradley personal foul (Loose ball) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)

7:29 Tony Bradley turnover (lost ball)

7:30 Tony Bradley offensive rebound

7:33 Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot

7:45 Tony Bradley defensive rebound

7:48 Cassius Stanley misses two point floating jump shot

7:58 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup 40-32

8:07 Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound

8:10 Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot

8:27 +3 Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Furkan Korkmaz assists) 38-32

8:45 +1 Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-32

8:45 +1 Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-31

8:45 Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Kelan Martin draws the foul)

8:51 Goga Bitadze defensive rebound

8:53 Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot

9:02 Tony Bradley defensive rebound

9:05 Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot

9:16 Pacers defensive rebound

9:19 Furkan Korkmaz misses two point jump shot

9:31 76ers defensive rebound

9:35 Kelan Martin misses two point floating jump shot

9:55 +3 Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists) 35-30

9:59 Mike Scott defensive rebound

10:00 T.J. McConnell misses two point putback layup

10:02 T.J. McConnell offensive rebound

10:04 T.J. McConnell misses two point floating jump shot

10:12 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-30

10:12 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-30

10:12 Goga Bitadze shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)

10:26 +2 Cassius Stanley makes two point dunk (Goga Bitadze assists) 30-30

10:32 Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Goga Bitadze steals)

10:40 Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound

10:43 Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot

10:52 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup 30-28

11:03 Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound

11:07 Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot

11:17 Furkan Korkmaz turnover (out of bounds step)

11:26 Goga Bitadze turnover (offensive foul)

11:26 Goga Bitadze offensive foul (Off the ball) (Shake Milton draws the foul)

11:38 Pacers defensive rebound

11:41 Mike Scott misses three point jump shot

11:46 Mike Scott defensive rebound