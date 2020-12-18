PHI
IND
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:05
|
|Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Seth Curry misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Seth Curry misses two point jump shot
|7:44
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point jump shot
|61-73
|7:50
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|61-71
|7:50
|
|76ers technical foul (Defensive three second)
|8:05
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point driving dunk (Ben Simmons assists)
|61-70
|8:14
|
|Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point driving layup (Seth Curry assists)
|59-70
|8:43
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tobias Harris assists)
|57-70
|9:07
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point reverse layup
|9:37
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|55-70
|9:44
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point driving layup
|53-70
|9:57
|
|Seth Curry turnover (offensive foul)
|9:57
|
|Seth Curry offensive foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)
|10:08
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-68
|10:08
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-67
|10:08
|
|Dwight Howard shooting foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|10:12
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)
|10:33
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Justin Holiday assists)
|53-66
|10:41
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Victor Oladipo assists)
|53-64
|11:06
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Victor Oladipo assists)
|54-64
|11:21
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|53-62
|11:40
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot
|51-62
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|
|Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:04
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Ben Simmons misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup
|51-59
|0:51
|
|Victor Oladipo offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup
|0:57
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point driving layup
|1:06
|
|Ben Simmons kicked ball violation
|1:21
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|51-57
|1:39
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-57
|1:39
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-56
|1:39
|
|Tobias Harris personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup
|48-55
|1:55
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists)
|46-55
|2:11
|
|+1
|Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-53
|2:11
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|2:11
|
|Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:11
|
|Aaron Holiday personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|2:21
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot
|45-53
|2:32
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup (Tobias Harris assists)
|45-50
|2:39
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|2:41
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot
|2:44
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-50
|3:12
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-49
|3:12
|
|Shake Milton personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|3:19
|
|+1
|Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-48
|3:19
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:19
|
|Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|3:38
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-48
|3:38
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-47
|3:38
|
|Danny Green shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|3:48
|
|Seth Curry turnover (offensive foul)
|3:48
|
|Seth Curry offensive foul (Off the ball) (Justin Holiday draws the foul)
|3:51
|
|Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|4:03
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot
|42-46
|4:11
|
|Seth Curry turnover (traveling)
|4:24
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-43
|4:24
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|
|Ben Simmons shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|4:31
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|4:31
|
|Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|4:31
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|4:45
|
|+3
|Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|42-42
|4:52
|
|Dwight Howard kicked ball violation
|5:00
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|5:00
|
|Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|5:03
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point putback layup
|5:03
|
|Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point putback layup
|5:08
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point floating jump shot
|5:25
|
|Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|5:33
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|5:33
|
|Dwight Howard offensive foul (Off the ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|5:44
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|5:44
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:46
|
|Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup
|42-39
|5:59
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup
|42-37
|6:00
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|6:03
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point jump shot
|6:11
|
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|6:13
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|
|+3
|Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|40-37
|6:52
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|6:52
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|Mike Scott misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot
|40-34
|7:29
|
|Tony Bradley personal foul (Loose ball) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)
|7:29
|
|Tony Bradley turnover (lost ball)
|7:30
|
|Tony Bradley offensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Tony Bradley defensive rebound
|7:48
|
|Cassius Stanley misses two point floating jump shot
|7:58
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup
|40-32
|8:07
|
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|8:10
|
|Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|+3
|Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Furkan Korkmaz assists)
|38-32
|8:45
|
|+1
|Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-32
|8:45
|
|+1
|Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-31
|8:45
|
|Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Kelan Martin draws the foul)
|8:51
|
|Goga Bitadze defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot
|9:02
|
|Tony Bradley defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses two point jump shot
|9:31
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Kelan Martin misses two point floating jump shot
|9:55
|
|+3
|Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|35-30
|9:59
|
|Mike Scott defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|T.J. McConnell misses two point putback layup
|10:02
|
|T.J. McConnell offensive rebound
|10:04
|
|T.J. McConnell misses two point floating jump shot
|10:12
|
|+1
|Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-30
|10:12
|
|+1
|Shake Milton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-30
|10:12
|
|Goga Bitadze shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|+2
|Cassius Stanley makes two point dunk (Goga Bitadze assists)
|30-30
|10:32
|
|Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Goga Bitadze steals)
|10:40
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup
|30-28
|11:03
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|Furkan Korkmaz turnover (out of bounds step)
|11:26
|
|Goga Bitadze turnover (offensive foul)
|11:26
|
|Goga Bitadze offensive foul (Off the ball) (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|Mike Scott misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Mike Scott defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Goga Bitadze misses two point hook shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+3
|Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|31-28
|0:02
|
|Goga Bitadze turnover (lost ball) (Furkan Korkmaz steals)
|0:19
|
|+2
|Tony Bradley makes two point finger roll layup
|28-28
|0:32
|
|+2
|Cassius Stanley makes two point dunk (T.J. McConnell assists)
|26-28
|0:44
|
|Kelan Martin defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott makes two point finger roll layup (Goga Bitadze assists)
|26-26
|1:17
|
|Shake Milton turnover (offensive foul)
|1:17
|
|Shake Milton offensive foul (Off the ball) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)
|1:22
|
|+1
|Goga Bitadze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-24
|1:22
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Goga Bitadze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:22
|
|Shake Milton shooting foul (Goga Bitadze draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|Doug McDermott offensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|26-23
|1:40
|
|76ers technical foul (Defensive three second)
|1:57
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point driving layup
|26-22
|2:04
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|24-22
|2:26
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|2:28
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Justin Holiday offensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup
|2:56
|
|Shake Milton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:59
|
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Mike Scott turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
|3:26
|
|Malcolm Brogdon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:41
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|21-22
|3:49
|
|Doug McDermott personal foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)
|4:03
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot
|18-22
|4:05
|
|Victor Oladipo offensive rebound
|4:08
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Tobias Harris misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:59
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point step back jump shot
|5:09
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Seth Curry misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup
|18-19
|5:33
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop layup (Ben Simmons assists)
|18-17
|5:40
|
|Seth Curry defensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Danny Green personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|6:07
|
|+1
|Danny Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-17
|6:07
|
|Victor Oladipo shooting foul (Danny Green draws the foul)
|6:07
|
|+2
|Danny Green makes two point finger roll layup
|15-17
|6:10
|
|Victor Oladipo turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)
|6:23
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point putback layup
|13-17
|6:24
|
|Tobias Harris offensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point putback layup
|11-17
|6:49
|
|Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound
|6:52
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point layup
|6:56
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|7:09
|
|Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sabonis steals)
|7:27
|