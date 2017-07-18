2017 All-NBA Summer League teams: Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball earns MVP honors

Ball's career got off to a great start in Las Vegas this summer

During one of his son's summer league games in Las Vegas, LaVar Ball predicted that Lonzo Ball would win NBA Rookie of the Year this season.

Well it may not be Rookie of the Year, but Lonzo took home his first NBA honor on Monday, being named MVP of the NBA Summer League in Vegas after averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in six games. Ball was expected to be held out of Monday's championship game between the Lakers and the Trail Blazers because of a calf strain.

Ball is the first Laker to ever earn the honor, according to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan.

Ball was the No. 2 pick in the draft, and the No. 3 pick (Jayson Tatum), No. 4 pick (Josh Jackson) and No. 9 pick (Dennis Smith Jr.) were other notable rookies selected to the All-NBA Summer League teams. Here are the complete teams.

All-NBA Summer League First Team

All-NBA Summer League Second Team

