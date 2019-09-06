2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony: TV channel, watch online, preview
Nine basketball legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame is by far the most inclusive Hall of Fame of any sport. Rather than honoring just NBA legends, it represents the game's entire global history. Sure enough, the nine-member 2019 class includes legends from both the NBA and WNBA, Americans and international imports, and stars who played in both the 1940s and the 21st century.
Here's how you can tune into the induction ceremony tonight.
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Streaming: None
This year's class does not have the star power that it usually does, but it is a deep and diverse group of basketball legends that are all being honored after years of waiting. Here is some background information on the nine people being inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight.
- Al Attles: A long-time point guard and NBA head coach, Attles spent his entire 23-year NBA career with the Warriors, both in Philadelphia and Golden State. His coaching career included a championship during the 1974-75 season, and he remains to this day the winningest coach in Warriors history.
- Carl Braun: A five-time All-Star with the New York Knicks in the 1950s, Braun won his lone championship as a member of the Boston Celtics during the 1961-62 season. He was the player-coach of the Knicks for his last two years in New York, and averaged 13.5 points per game in 13 seasons.
- Charles Cooper: Was the first African-American player to be drafted in the NBA when the Boston Celtics took him with the first choice in the second round in 1950. He played seven seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, Milwaukee and St. Louis Hawks and the Fort Wayne Pistons.
- Vlade Divac: Was an All-Star for the Sacramento Kings in 2001, but is perhaps best-known for his accomplishments on the international stage. He won two FIBA World Cups and two Olympic silver medals while representing Yugoslavia. He is currently the general manager of the Sacramento Kings.
- Bobby Jones: Considered by many to be the greatest defensive power forward of all time, Jones was named a First-Team All-Defense player eight years in a row from 1977-84. He made four All-Star teams and won a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1982-83 season.
- Sidney Moncrief: The leader of a strong but largely forgotten run by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1980s, Moncrief was named to five consecutive All-Star Teams from 1982-86 and won Defensive Player of the Year twice.
- Jack Sikma: Was one of the linchpins of the only championship that the Seattle Supersonics ever won, and was named an All-Star seven times. Sikma also spent 12 seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach, most recently with the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Teresa Weatherspoon: One of the first superstars in WNBA history, Weatherspoon won the league's first two Defensive Player of the Year awards while also reaching five All-Star Games and being named an All-WNBA Second-Team selection twice. She also won a gold medal in the 1988 Olympics and bronze in 1996.
- Paul Westphal: Won a championship with the Boston Celtics during the 1973-74 season, but did his best work with the Phoenix Suns. He made four All-Star teams as a player there, and as their head coach in the 1990s, he reached the NBA Finals with Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson leading the way. He most recently coached the Sacramento Kings during the 2011-12 season.
