2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony: TV channel, watch online, preview

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame is by far the most inclusive Hall of Fame of any sport. Rather than honoring just NBA legends, it represents the game's entire global history. Sure enough, the nine-member 2019 class includes legends from both the NBA and WNBA, Americans and international imports, and stars who played in both the 1940s and the 21st century.

Here's how you can tune into the induction ceremony tonight.

Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- Springfield, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Streaming: None

This year's class does not have the star power that it usually does, but it is a deep and diverse group of basketball legends that are all being honored after years of waiting. Here is some background information on the nine people being inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight.