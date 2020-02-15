2020 Skills Challenge odds, best picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

NBA All-Star Saturday gets underway in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET with the 2020 Skills Challenge, featuring a field of eight who will look to showcase their dribbling, passing and 3-point shooting. The 2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds list Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 21 points and 6.6 assists for the Nets this season, as the favorite at +350. He's followed closely by Khris Middleton (+410) of the Bucks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+460) of the Thunder.

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Pascal Siakam of the Raptors are both going off at +550, while Heat forward Bam Adebayo is the biggest long shot in the field at +1200. Big men traditionally struggle in this event, but will Adebayo change that trend? Before locking in any 2020 NBA Skill Contest picks, be sure to see the All-Star Saturday predictions from SportsLine's elite NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run on against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players. Now, he has zeroed in on Saturday's NBA Skills Challenge. He's revealing his pick for the event right here.

Top 2020 NBA Skills Challenge predictions

One of the entrants that Barner is fading is Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. The multi-faceted center is known for his impressive skill level with the ball in hands, finding passing lanes and performing quite well on the low block for a playoff-bound Pacers team. However, true big men often struggle in the Skills Challenge.

In fact, only two players have ever won the Skills Challenge while standing at 6'9 or taller and Sabonis fits the bill. His height isn't necessarily disqualifying, but he simply might not have the ball-handling skills of some of the pure guards. In addition, Sabonis isn't the dynamic 3-point shooter that would be quite appealing in this event, leaving better options in this event.

How to make 2020 NBA Skills Challenge picks

Barner has scoured the lineup of participants and uncovered a key X-factor that makes one player a must-back. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge? And what X-factor makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge, all from the expert on an impressive run with his NBA picks, and find out.

2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds

Spencer Dinwiddie +350

Khris Middleton +410

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +460

Jayson Tatum +550

Pascal Siakam +550

Domantas Sabonis +850

Patrick Beverley +900

Bam Adebayo +1200