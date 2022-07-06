Coming into last season, the Boston Celtics had been to three of the previous five Eastern Conference finals. They had lost at that stage each time, however, and hadn't made it to the Finals since 2010. They finally broke through last season, taking down the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat en route.

After taking a 2-1 lead on the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, it appeared they might win a record-setting 18th championship. Instead, their inability to take care of the ball caught up with them, and they lost the next three games to suffer a heartbreaking defeat.

As impressive as the Celtics were at times last season, it was clear down the stretch of the Finals that they needed to improve their depth. Brad Stevens saw things the same way and solved that issue by signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon shortly after free agency began.

The Celtics now project to be one of the deepest teams in the league, and their rotation is largely set. They also didn't have a first-round pick this year, all of which means this won't be the most interesting or exciting Summer League situation. Still, there are some players to watch for both the present and future. Here's everything you need to know:

Celtics Summer League schedule

All games on NBA TV, ESPN and ESPN 2 can be live streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Saturday, July 9: Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Monday, July 11: Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12: Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Thursday, July 14: Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

TBD

Roster

Player Position Age Draft status Juhann Begarin Guard/Forward 19 2021: No. 45 overall Jordan Bone Guard 24 2019: No. 57 overall JD Davison Guard 19 2022: No. 53 overall Sam Hauser Forward 24 Undrafted Jericole Hellems Forward 22 Undrafted Bryton Hobbs Guard 30 Undrafted Mfiondu Kabengele Center 24 2019: No. 27 overall AJ Reeves Guard 23 Undrafted Matt Ryan Forward 25 Undrafted Brodric Thomas Guard 25 Undrafted Trevion Williams Center 21 Undrafted

Players to watch