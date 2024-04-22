The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round tipped off this weekend. It was a good weekend for home teams. Every higher seed defended its home court in Game 1 of each of the eight first-round series. The Celtics, Clippers, Bucks and Thunder were all winners on Sunday, and they joined the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks and Nuggets as the teams with 1-0 series leads.
The Thunder's win over the Pelicans was the closest game of the weekend as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came up with a clutch shot in the final minute to help OKC notch the win. Damian Lillard also had a big day Sunday in his Bucks playoffs debut, scoring 35 first-half points against the Pacers.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Sunday's NBA playoff scores
- Celtics 114, Heat 94 (Celtics lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Clippers 109, Mavericks 97 (Clippers lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Bucks 109, Pacers 94 (Bucks lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Thunder 94, Pelicans 92 (Thunder lead 1-0) -- Box score
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Sunday, April 21: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Saturday, April 20: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Sunday, April 21: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Saturday, April 20: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 1 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Sunday, April 21: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Saturday, April 20: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 10 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Monday, April 29: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Saturday, April 20: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Sunday, April 21: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5, Game 7*, TBD