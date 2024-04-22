The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round tipped off this weekend. It was a good weekend for home teams. Every higher seed defended its home court in Game 1 of each of the eight first-round series. The Celtics, Clippers, Bucks and Thunder were all winners on Sunday, and they joined the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks and Nuggets as the teams with 1-0 series leads.

The Thunder's win over the Pelicans was the closest game of the weekend as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came up with a clutch shot in the final minute to help OKC notch the win. Damian Lillard also had a big day Sunday in his Bucks playoffs debut, scoring 35 first-half points against the Pacers.

The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Sunday's NBA playoff scores

Celtics 114, Heat 94 (Celtics lead 1-0) -- Box score

Clippers 109, Mavericks 97 (Clippers lead 1-0) -- Box score

Bucks 109, Pacers 94 (Bucks lead 1-0) -- Box score

Thunder 94, Pelicans 92 (Thunder lead 1-0) -- Box score

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Sunday, April 21: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Saturday, April 20: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Sunday, April 21: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Saturday, April 20: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 1 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Sunday, April 21: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Saturday, April 20: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 10 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Monday, April 29: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Saturday, April 20: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Sunday, April 21: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5, Game 7*, TBD