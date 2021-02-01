Happy Monday, I hope the first day of February is going well for you. Mine started the same way January ended: shoveling snow. If you're reading this in the northeast right now, good luck and enjoy all that snow. I know I didn't.

The same front hitting the east right now spent the weekend over my house in Chicago, dumping snow for what seemed like 48 straight hours. I was going outside through all of it, shoveling what had fallen so more could fall in its place. I repeated this process numerous times. Some free advice for those of you who might be experiencing such a heavy snowfall for the first time, or might be one day in the future: it is better to shovel a few inches multiple times than wait for it all to fall and then shovel a foot or more at once.

I don't know if this is backed by scientific evidence, but anecdotally I can tell you that the weight of snow grows exponentially. So if you're reading this and thinking to yourself, "I'll just wait until all the snow has fallen and then take care of it in one swoop," don't do that. Your back will thank you.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Timberwolves at Cavaliers, 8 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Cavs Over 111.5 (-115): You should know the drill by now. Minnesota is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and we take advantage of that every chance we get. Particularly when the Wolves are on the road. Minnesota's overall defensive efficiency ranks 27th in the NBA, but it has been much worse on the road, allowing 1.138 points per possession, which is 0.059 points worse than at home. That means the Wolves allow 5.9 points more on the road for every 100 possessions than at home.

Now, you might be a bit hesitant about this play since these two played on Sunday in Minneapolis, and the Wolves won 109-105. This being the second of a back-to-back, I was already looking at the over because the total feels low, and neither one of these teams shot the ball well on Sunday. I'm expecting both to be a bit more forgiving on defense tonight, and instead of relying on Minnesota, I'm going with a bounce-back performance from Cleveland. The Cavs shot 25% from three yesterday, and while they're not a great three-point shooting team, that's well below their 35.7% mark on the season.

Key Trend: Minnesota is allowing an average of 122.6 points per game on the road.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: Do you think the Advanced Computer Model feels pressure to live up to its name? Like, does it feel some need to continue making sure it's advanced? Does it reboot every day worrying that it will no longer be as advanced as the day before? Am I projecting my own insecurities onto a computer? I don't know, but it's simulated this game 10,000 times and has some strong leans about it.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Rockets at Thunder, 8 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Rockets -5 (-110) -- Fun fact about the Rockets this season: they don't suck. In fact, they've improved since trading James Harden. They come into tonight's game having won five straight, and while they're only 9-9 on the season, their average point differential of +1.4 ranks 12th in the NBA. It took them some time to figure things out with so many new faces, but they've found their groove.

Tonight I like them against a young OKC team that has proven to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their average point differential this season is at -7.0. Only Minnesota is worse at -9.7, and I've told you plenty about how bad Minnesota is already.

Key Trend: The Thunder are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games.

Pistons at Nuggets, 9 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Pistons +8 (-110) -- There's some gut at play in this pick. Denver is playing for the second night in a row and its third game in four days. Detroit had yesterday off and will be playing in only its second game since beating the Lakers on Thursday night. So, given Detroit's rested legs and Denver's porous defense -- it's improving, but it still isn't great -- I see the Pistons hanging around in this spot more often than not.

Also, for whatever reason, the Nuggets just haven't been as good at home this season. So, looking at the way they've played, the trends, and the schedule they're dealing with, it's hard to trust the Nuggets to cover a sizable spread in this spot.

Key Trend: The Nuggets are only 5-5 straight up at home this season, and 4-6 ATS.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Star Plays

PG: Damian Lillard, Blazers

SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

SF: Khris Middleton, Bucks

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Andre Drummond, Cavs

Value Plays

PG: Eric Bledsoe, Pelicans

SG: Devonte Graham, Hornets

SF: Will Barton, Nuggets

PF: Darius Bazley, Thunder

C: Cody Zeller, Hornets

🏀 NBA Player Props