The Portland Trail Blazers plan to shut down star guard Damian Lillard for the remainder of the season, according to Chris Haynes. Lillard has been dealing with a calf injury that has already kept him out of the team's last three games.

With Lillard out of the lineup, the Blazers have lost all three of those games to continue a late-season slide that has essentially eliminated them from play-in tournament contention. They have dropped nine of their last 10 games to fall to 32-43 on the season, and are now five games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

Lillard was limited to 58 games this season due to injuries, but was fantastic when he did play. He averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, and hit the game-winning shot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. In addition, he made history with a career-high 71-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26.

