The Houston Rockets (20-23) can pick up a much-needed road victory when they face the Charlotte Hornets (10-32) on Friday night. Houston has lost five of its last six games, including a 137-131 setback against Portland in overtime on Wednesday. However, the Rockets are only 1.5 games back of Utah for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Charlotte has split its last four games, falling to Detroit in a 113-106 decision on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Houston is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hornets vs. Rockets spread: Hornets +5.5

Hornets vs. Rockets over/under: 223.5 points

Hornets vs. Rockets money line: Hornets: +175, Rockets: -211

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has picked up two of its 10 wins this season in its last four games, beating the Spurs and Timberwolves. The Hornets were 5-point favorites in their 124-120 win over the Spurs, as LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. Their win over the Timberwolves was much more shocking, as they were 14-point underdogs and were able to overcome a franchise-record 62 points from Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.

Power forward Miles Bridges scored 28 points, while Ball added a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists. Bridges and center Nick Richards both posted double-doubles against Detroit on Wednesday, while PJ Washington added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench. The Hornets have covered the spread in six of the last eight head-to-head meetings between these teams. They'll also get to face a Rockets team missing Tari Eason (leg), who leads the team in both steals per game and blocks per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is still in contention for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, and this is a game that the Rockets cannot afford to lose. They beat the Jazz in overtime last Saturday behind a career-high 37 points from Alperen Sengun. Their next game was a 116-107 loss to Boston on Sunday, but they covered the spread as 12-point home underdogs.

They came up just short against Portland in overtime on Wednesday, but Sengun had another big game, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Rockets are 14-6 in their last 20 games against the Hornets, who have only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games. Charlotte will also be shorthanded without Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams and the recently-traded for Kyle Lowry (not with team). See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Rockets picks

