The Detroit Pistons will visit the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 29-20 overall and 14-8 at home, while Detroit is 6-43 overall and 2-20 on the road. These two franchises met on Jan. 9, with the Kings scoring a 131-110 victory as 11-point road favorites.

However, the Kings and Pistons have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings against the spread, and Detroit has covered nine of 11, while Sacramento has failed to cover in three of five. Still, Sacramento is favored by 13 points in the latest Kings vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 242 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Pistons spread: Kings -13

Kings vs. Pistons over/under: 242 points

Kings vs. Pistons money line: Kings: -877, Pistons: +583

Kings vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 111-99 to the Orlando Magic. Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham had 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in the loss. Jaden Ivey also had 18 points in the defeat, while Ausar Thompson had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench.

Cunningham is averaging 18.3 points and 9.5 assists while shooting 42.6% from the 3-point line since returning from injury late last month. However, he's listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento because of injury matchup, and his status needs to be closely monitored. Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is also questionable, while Isaiah Stewart (ankle) is out. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings suffered a bruising 136-110 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Kings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and Harrison Barnes, who went 6 for 10 from the 3-point line en route to 22 points.

However, it was a tough night defensively for the Kings, who allowed the Cavaliers to shoot 58.0% from the floor and a staggering 23-of-41 from the 3-point line. Sacramento is currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, but the Kings are five games back of the Clippers, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets, who are currently tied at the top of the West and only separated by win percentage points. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pistons vs. Kings, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.