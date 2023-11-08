The Sacramento Kings will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action in the late window of a near-full NBA slate on Wednesday. The Kings are 2-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 3-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Kings won three of four meetings between the two teams last year.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento is an 8-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Kings odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points. Before making any Kings vs. Trail Blazers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings spread: Kings -8

Trail Blazers vs. Kings over/under: 222.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Kings money line: Kings: -348, Trail Blazers: +268

POR: The Trail Blazers are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

SAC: The Kings are 5-2 in their last seven games against Portland and are 4-0 ATS this season

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is beginning to settle into its own in the post-Damian Lillard era. The Trail Blazers have won three of their last four games, including road wins against the Raptors and Pistons. Portland has yet to be favored in any of its eight games, but the chemistry on the floor appears to be forming.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game this season after being acquired from the Celtics in a package for Jrue Holiday. He's put together back-to-back games of at least 10 assists while averaging 21 points and seven rebounds over that span. Jerami Grant is becoming a go-to scorer with at least 22 points in four straight games. The Kings are playing without De'Aaron Fox (ankle) for the fourth straight game, and they have lost the previous three contests without Fox. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

The Sacramento road trip couldn't come to an end quickly enough as the Kings return home after going 0-3 on their latest road trip. Sacramento defeated the Lakers, 132-27, in overtime in its latest home game, and the Kings went 23-18 at home last season in a 48-34 year.

The Kings won their final three games against Portland last season in dominant fashion. Sacramento won each contest by at least 17 points, winning by an average margin of 27 points over those contests. The Trail Blazers are still without guards Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb), as well as center Robert Williams III (knee), so Portland's depth will be tested. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 15.8 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for the Kings and could have another huge game on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

