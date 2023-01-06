The Los Angeles Lakers are progressing towards a 10-day contract with veteran wing Sterling Brown, according to The Athletic. Brown, a five-year NBA veteran, has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, but had been unable to catch on with a team thus far this season.

On paper, the Lakers make perfect sense as a temporary home. Los Angeles has struggled with wing depth all season, and things have only grown more difficult due to recent injuries. Lonnie Walker IV has missed three straight games due to a knee injury, and Austin Reaves will miss Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to a left hamstring strain.

Reaves and Walker have been two of the only consistent wings on the roster, and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a stress injury in his foot, the Lakers are stretched about as thin as they have been all season. They've still managed to win three consecutive games, including an upset over the Miami Heat without LeBron James on Wednesday. Still, they badly need short-term reinforcements.

Enter Brown, a 3-and-D wing that has shot over 36 percent from deep for his career. He won't be able to match Reaves and Walker as creators, but right now, the Lakers simply need competent bench play out of that position. Brown should be able to provide it, and if he can't, the beginning of 10-day contract season gives the Lakers the flexibility to find someone else.