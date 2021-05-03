The surging Denver Nuggets attempt to complete a road sweep of both Los Angeles teams when they visit the skidding Lakers on Monday. The Nuggets (43-21) made it five consecutive wins with a 110-104 victory over the Clippers on Saturday night at Staples Center that allowed them to vault past Los Angeles and into third place in the Western Conference. Denver has traded lopsided victories with the Lakers this season, but has lost seven of the last nine meetings against Los Angeles (36-28), including a five-game loss in the 2020 Western Conference finals.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as the 2.5-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 219 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds.

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Lakers over-under: 219 points

DEN: The Nuggets are 3-8 ATS as road favorites

LAL: PG Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) was ruled out of Sunday's game

Why the Nuggets can cover



Center Nikola Jokic had a rare clunker with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a road loss to the Lakers on Feb. 4, but he responded with a vengeance 10 days later by torching Los Angeles for 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver's 17-point home victory. It was one of 15 triple-doubles for Jokic, who is averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 boards and 8.5 assists. He had his third double-double in four games with 30 points and 14 rebounds Saturday.

Former first-round pick Michael Porter Jr. has elevated his game since Jamal Murray suffered a torn ACL on April 12. Not only has Porter averaged 25.6 points in that 10-game span, he has been lighting it up from behind the arc with at least three made 3-pointers on nine occasions. Over the last six games, Porter has connected on better than 50 percent of his 3-point chances (28 of 55) while averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Why the Lakers can cover

LeBron James is taking a wait-and-see approach after sitting out the last 6 1/2 minutes Sunday vs. Toronto -- his second game back after missing 20 contests due to a high-ankle sprain. Anthony Davis struggled in Sunday's game with 12 points and nine rebounds. However, he notched his first double-double since returning from more than a two-month absence with 22 points, 11 boards and five blocked shots in Friday's home loss to Sacramento.

The Lakers are better equipped to deal with Jokic inside due to the presence of Andre Drummond, who was not with the team for the previous two matchups vs. Denver. Drummond, who has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in nine of his last 12 games, posted a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) against the Raptors. Kyle Kuzma, back on the bench since the return of James and Davis, scored 24 points and knocked down 6 of 11 3-pointers on Sunday.

