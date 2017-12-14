NBA 2017: Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors



Date: Thursday, Dec. 14



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch TNT

Follow: GameTracker

Odds: Warriors -12

Odds and analysis

Analysis

No Steph Curry has been no problem for the Warriors, who have won seven games in a row, including the last three without their two-time MVP. In Curry's absence, Kevin Durant has stepped up to lead the way, averaging 33 points, 10 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 3.3 blocks in the three games Curry has missed.

Against the Mavericks, the Warriors will once again turn to K.D., as in addition to Curry, they may also be without Draymond Green, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, and is doubtful to play. Even without Curry, and possibly Green, the Warriors are still big favorites to take down the Mavericks on Thursday night.

However, despite being in last place in the West, the Mavericks are coming off an impressive victory over the Spurs in Kawhi Leonard's return to action. Perhaps the good feelings from that win could carry over into their tilt against the Warriors.