NBA 2K Players Tournament bracket: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, dates, matchups, results

With the coronavirus forcing the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future, the league has come up with an interesting way to keep the fans entertained. Earlier this week, it was announced that players will participate in the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

The tournament will be played on the Xbox One console and the winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts. The seeding is determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. The first slate of games tipped off Friday night with No. 1 overall seed Kevin Durant losing to 16-seeded Derrick Jones Jr., while third-seed Hassan Whiteside lost to No. 14 Patrick Beverley. On Sunday, the first round concluded, and we saw Rui Hachimura score an upset over Donovan Mitchell, and Andre Drummond destroy DeMarcus Cousins by 51 points.

Before the tournament got underway, each player chose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds will be single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.

Player seeding (overall rating):

1. Kevin Durant, Nets (96) - Eliminated

2. Trae Young, Hawks (90)

3. Hassan Whiteside, Trail Blazers (87) - Eliminated

4. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (87) - Eliminated

5. Devin Booker, Suns (86)

6. Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (85)

7. Zach LaVine, Bulls (85) - Eliminated

8. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (85)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (85) - Eliminated

10. Deandre Ayton, Suns (85)

11. DeMarcus Cousins (81) - Eliminated

12. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets (81) -Eliminated

13. Rui Hachimura, Wizards (79)

14. Patrick Beverley, Clippers (78)

15. Harrison Barnes, Kings (78) - Eliminated

16. Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (78)

Bracket

🚨 Make your bracket predictions 🚨



1⃣ Save/edit the bracket on your phone

2⃣ Reply w. bracket & #NBA2KTourney



We’ll be on the lookout 👀 pic.twitter.com/mttrNSRzIn — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 1, 2020

NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule

Games will air on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available to stream on the ESPN app, NBA.com, the NBA app, and on social media channels including Twitter (@NBA2K and @NBA), Twitch (@NBA2K and @NBA), YouTube (NBA2K and NBA) and Facebook (NBA2K and NBA).

All times are U.S./Eastern; matchups and times are subject to change

Friday, April 3 (Round 1 results)

Derrick Jones Jr (16) beat Kevin Durant (1), 78-62

Deandre Ayton (10) beat Zach Lavine (7), 57-41

Trae Young (2) beat Harrison Barnes (15), 101-59

Patrick Beverley (14) beat Hassan Whiteside (3), 84-54

Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)

Thursday, April 9 (Quarterfinals)

Quarterfinal 1: Rui Hachimura vs. Devin Booker, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2

Rui Hachimura vs. Devin Booker, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2 Quarterfinal 2: Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl Harrell, 8 p.m. -- ESPN2

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl Harrell, 8 p.m. -- ESPN2 Quarterfinal 3: Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2

Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2 Quarterfinal 4: Patrick Beverley vs. Andre Drummond, 10 p.m. -- ESPN2

Saturday, April 11 (Final rounds)