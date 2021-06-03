Untimely injuries have been associated with Chris Paul throughout his entire career. But the Suns point guard vowed not to let his latest shoulder injury derail his desire to advance in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Paul has gutted through his team's postseason against the Lakers with averages of 9.4 points and 6.8 assists, numbers far below his norms. But with a chance to give LeBron James the earliest postseason exit of his career, Paul still has some appeal for Thursday's NBA DFS lineups.

Paul ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel) is listed way below his usual value, so he could end up as a bargain as one of your NBA DFS picks. It was just two games ago that he posted 18 points, nine assists and three steals, thus he still carries lots of potential amongst Thursday's shallow NBA DFS player pool. But what other high-upside options are out there in the two-game NBA slate tonight? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Wednesday, McClure included 76ers guard Seth Curry as one of his top picks. The result: Curry went off for a season-high of 30 points and two assists, to return over 6x value on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, June 3 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, June 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Suns guard Devin Booker at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Booker is coming off a 30-point, seven-rebound, five-assist game on Tuesday versus the Lakers. It was Booker's third 30-point game in his team's first-round series.

Booker is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds this postseason, and all of those totals are increases over his regular-season averages. In Game 5, he took advantage of the Lakers being without shot-blocker Anthony Davis (groin) as half of Booker's field-goal attempts came from inside the paint. Davis is questionable for Thursday, and with or without his presence, Booker should be similarly aggressive as he and the Suns attempt to send the Lakers home.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel), who exploded for 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists on Tuesday vs. Portland. It was the first 20-point, 10-rebound game of Porter Jr.'s postseason career.

Porter Jr. has become Denver's second option on offense behind Nikola Jokic. Injuries to Jamal Murray (knee) and Will Barton (hamstring) have thrust Porter Jr. into being more of a focal point on offense and he's averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in the playoffs. The second-year forward has earned the trust of coach Michael Malone as Porter Jr. has played virtually the same number of minutes as Jokic has in the postseason, showing his value to the team. He's a threat to have a big scoring night any time he plays Portland so fire up Porter Jr. for your NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, June 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.