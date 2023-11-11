There were nine games on Friday's NBA schedule, but there are only four games to work with when building NBA DFS lineups on Saturday. Milwaukee will play on the road for the second time in three days when it travels to Orlando on Saturday night. The Bucks lost to Indiana in a 126-124 thriller on Thursday, despite star Giannis Antetokounmpo pouring in an NBA season-high 54 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists, almost guaranteeing Fantasy success for anyone who snagged him in their NBA DFS contests.

On Friday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Embiid had 33 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, returning 61 points on DraftKings and 57.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 11

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. Green missed Golden State's previous game due to a personal matter, but he is expected to replace Dario Saric in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland. The 33-year-old is currently averaging more points per game this season (10.3) than he did last year (8.5), making him an undervalued player in DFS contests.

Green has played at least 28 minutes in four straight games, which gives him plenty of time to rack up stats in multiple categories. The versatile veteran scored a season-high 18 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed three rebounds at Cleveland last week, so he is comfortable with this matchup. He should also be fresh after sitting out on Wednesday, as he has not played in five days.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors shooting guard OG Anunoby ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Toronto is coming off back-to-back road wins against the Spurs and Mavericks, with Anunoby being a key player in both victories. He had a season-high 24 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Spurs before topping that point total with 26 against Dallas on Wednesday.

Anunoby ranks second on the team in scoring behind Scottie Barnes, averaging 17.6 points per game. He is also adding value to lineups with 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game, despite sitting fourth on the team in minutes. His volume could be even higher moving forward, as he played more than 35 minutes in each of the last two games after playing less than 35 minutes in his first five appearances of the season. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 11

