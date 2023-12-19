The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a franchise record with 22 3-pointers in a 146-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday, making it the second time in three games the team has scored at least 140 points. With only four games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday leading to a limited NBA DFS player pool, should daily Fantasy basketball players consider using Pelicans like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as an NBA DFS stack for NBA DFS lineups against the Grizzlies?

Ja Morant (suspension) is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday for the Grizzlies after missing the first 25 games of the year. How much playing time can you expect from him, and how efficient will he be for NBA DFS lineups? Also, how will his return impact other Grizzlies in the NBA DFS player pool such as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Murray had 22 points with four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal, returning 35 points on DraftKings and 33.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, December 19

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. The two-time NBA MVP had 26 points, 17 rebounds and three assists in a 128-119 win over the Rockets on Sunday and is less than a week removed from scoring 64 points with 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks against the Pacers.

The Bucks host the Spurs, who are allowing the most points in the NBA this season at 122.2 points per game. The Spurs surrendered 146 points to the Pelicans on Sunday and are allowing 127.7 points per game over their last three contests. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (31.4 ppg) and tied for sixth in rebounding (11 rpg). Although he comes with a steep price tag, a matchup against the worst scoring defense in the NBA, and Antetokounmpo averaging 36 ppg over his last six contests, is too much to pass up on when forming NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs power forward/center Zach Collins ($4,900 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is out for the Spurs on Tuesday with an ankle injury, which will allow more scoring and rebounding opportunities for Collins. The 26-year-old is averaging 12.7 points and six rebounds per game this season.

Collins has scored at least 12 points in four of his last seven games and had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals against the Pelicans on December 1 with Wembanyama out of the lineup. Collins will be needed to play expanded minutes with the Bucks' size of Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. With the Spurs playing at the third-fastest pace and the Bucks playing at the fifth-fastest pace, expect lots of possessions in this matchup, which will favor both Collins and Antetokounmpo. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.