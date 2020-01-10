NBA DFS: LeBron James and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 10, 2020

Two-thirds of the NBA is in action Friday, which means the NBA DFS player pool is deep enough for anyone to find great players. But which NBA DFS players should you roster? Should an NBA DFS player break the bank for Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, even though he faces a Sacramento team that dominates power forwards? Perhaps Atlanta's Trae Young, who is putting together a stellar sophomore season and faces a Washington team that is giving up an average of 120.2 points per game.

Another game of NBA DFS interest Friday sees LeBron James and the red-hot Lakers take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. ET. No matter who you choose Friday, don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks and advice from Mike McClure -- a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Friday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Friday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Luka Doncic ($11,400 on FanDuel, $12,600 on DraftKings)



Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,100 on FanDuel, $11,100 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,800 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,700 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings)



Trae Young ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Lakers small forward LeBron James ($10,700 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings). It will take more than a cold to stop King James, as he battled through illness Tuesday to record 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes against the Knicks.

James leads the league in assists with 10.8 per contest, to go along with 25.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. James and the Western Conference-leading Lakers look to extend their winning streak to seven games Friday against the Mavericks, who are 26th in the league at defending his position. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball ($6,400 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings). Ball scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in Monday's loss to the Jazz. It was Ball's fourth straight 20-point scoring performance and also his fourth-highest single-game total of the season.

Ball has been playing at an exceptional level since returning to the starting lineup eight games ago, as he is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game over that span. Ball looks to continue his hot streak Friday on the road against the Knicks, a team that has given up an average of 125 points per game over their last four contests. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's NBA DFS slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.