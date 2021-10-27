With LeBron James sidelined with an ankle injury, the other members of the Lakers' big three stepped up in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Westbrook nearly posted a triple-double, while Davis led the team with 35 points and 17 rebounds. The Lakers also got an unexpected contribution from Malik Monk, who started in James' place. The former Hornet poured in 17 points and could be a cheap option for Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups.

With James' status up in the air versus Oklahoma City tonight, will Monk ($4,200 on FanDuel, $3,700 on DraftKings) be among the top NBA DFS picks? And which other Lakers in the NBA DFS player pool would give you the best return on investment on Wednesday? Before submitting NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Spurs guard Dejounte Murray among his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Murray posted a triple-double with 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to return 71 points on DraftKings and 67.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, Oct. 27 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, October 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Westbrook at $9,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. The former NBA MVP was clearly the biggest benefactor from James being sidelined as the old Westbrook that filled up the box score at prior stops reappeared on Tuesday. Westbrook finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, which was clearly his best performance since joining the Lakers.

He had scored just 36 total points over his previous three games as James' absence undoubtedly helped Westbrook find his groove, but also the coaching staff better utilized his skill set. The latter means that even if James does play Wednesday, Westbrook could still have a big game as he's being used differently than in the first three contests. And a big game should be expected as he gets to face his original team in the Thunder, who Westbrook has three triple-doubles in five career games against.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard LaMelo Ball ($8,200 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel), who dropped 25 points with nine assists and five rebounds on Monday. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds on the season.

After showing off his passing skills as a rookie, Ball has been more aggressive in looking for his shot this season. He scored 31 points in the season opener after having just two 30-point games all of last year. He should again be a great source of points -- as well as rebounds and assists -- against a Magic team that has allowed their opponent to top 100 points in 13 straight games dating back to last season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.