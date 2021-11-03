After winning last season's MVP award, Nikola Jokic is putting forth quite the candidacy to repeat this year. On a per-minute basis, Jokic has increased his points, rebounds, steals and blocks, while also shooting a career-high of 60.7 percent from the field. But with price tags of $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel, The Joker is the most expensive option in the NBA DFS player pool for both sites. Thus, rostering him means you'll have to search for value elsewhere in Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Perhaps you could stack Jokic with point guard Monte Morris who is coming off back-to-back games with double-digit points as he fills in for the injured Jamal Murray. Morris isn't even among the 30 most expensive point guards on either DraftKings or FanDuel, so he should easily fit under your NBA DFS salary cap. Before formulating your NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday, November 3, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both sites. The result: Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four blocks to return 59.5 points on DraftKings and 60.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $11,100 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP is coming off a 20-point, six-assist, five-rebound performance against the Thunder and he put up those stats in just 27 minutes.

After winning a scoring title last season, Curry is again leading the NBA in points per game this year. He's averaging 28.7 points, 6.5 assists and a career-high of 7.5 rebounds. He gets another great matchup vs. the Hornets on Wednesday night. The Hornets are allowing 115.0 points per game this season, which is the second-most in the league, so expect another big scoring night from Curry.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Fred VanVleet ($8,000 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings). VanVleet nearly posted a triple-double on Monday as he had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists versus the Knicks.

VanVleet has another great chance to fill up the box score on Wednesday as the Raptors are undermanned due to injury. Toronto's best player in Pascal Siakam, as well as Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Scottie Barnes, have both been ruled out. VanVleet will be asked to do more and he's proven that he can up his production when need be. Last week, he dropped 15 points and a career-high of 17 assists in one game and then followed that up with 26 points and 10 boards in the next game.

