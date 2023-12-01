There may only be six games on Friday's NBA schedule, but two of those six could end up being conference final previews. The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets with both teams featuring some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool. Joel Embiid (illness), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Devin Booker (ankle) are questionable, so daily Fantasy basketball players should keep an eye on these status updates when forming an NBA DFS strategy. Luka Doncic (personal reasons) was ruled out against the Grizzlies, and that injury will have a huge effect on how daily Fantasy basketball players form their NBA DFS lineups.

Murray returned on Wednesday after missing 11 games and had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists over 22 minutes in his first game back. If he's able to suit up Friday, should daily Fantasy basketball players expect more minutes and consider using the 26-year-old in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Alexander-Walker had 20 points, five rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocks, returning 50.75 points on DraftKings and 53.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 1

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $8,100 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old had 22 points and nine rebounds against the Suns on Wednesday, and Siakam is averaging 22.2 points and eight rebounds per game over his last five contests.

The Raptors are hosting the Knicks on Friday, and Siakam had one of the best games of his career against New York recently. The 6-foot-8 power forward had 52 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against New York last season and averaged 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in four contests against the Knicks last year. He's Toronto's leading scorer at 19.9 points per game this season, and given his success against the Knicks, he's a strong option for NBA DFS lineups on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans shooting guard/small forward Brandon Ingram ($8,300 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). Ingram is shooting at least 50% from the field in five of his last six games and is averaging 24 points per game over his last four contests. He's played at least 35 minutes in each of the last four contests.

The 26-year-old is averaging 24 points per game after averaging a career-high 24.7 points per contest last season. He's become a reliable nightly scorer for the Pelicans since being acquired from Los Angeles in a part of the trade for Anthony Davis before the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans host the Spurs, who are allowing the third-most points per game (124.1) this season. Ingram and Zion Williamson are tied for the team lead in scoring, and Ingram had 32 points in his most recent game against the Spurs last season in what should be a favorable matchup on Friday night. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.