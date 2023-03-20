With a few weeks left in the 2022-23 NBA season, daily Fantasy basketball players are paying close attention to roster decisions on a nightly basis. Teams out of contention are looking for reasons to shut their stars down and improve their chances of landing projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, while teams in comfortable playoff positions might be using load management to ensure their best players are ready for the 2023 NBA playoffs. However, when those decisions are made, opportunities are created for savvy NBA DFS owners because that often opens doors for cheaper options in the NBA DFS player pool to assume major roles.

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones has become an enormous asset, particularly in NBA DFS tournaments, since taking over as the starter while Ja Morant is dealing with off-the-court issues.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Pacers guard T.J. McConnell ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). With Tyrese Haliburton battling a knee injury, it's McConnell and Andrew Nembhard that will share the point guard responsibilities for the Pacers and both have seen a surge in production when Haliburton is out.

Nembhard is generally the better scorer and provides a little more length at 6-foot-5 but McConnell is the more effective distributor and the sneakier on-ball defender. Over the last two games with Haliburton out, McConnell has averaged 11.5 points and 10.5 assists per game and he's also added eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots during that span.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard Terry Rozier ($7,900 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). The former Louisville star is now in his eighth NBA season and he's a proven scorer, having averaged at least 18.0 points per game in every season since joining the Hornets four years ago.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for the season, Rozier has become the primary scorer and is often used as the primary ball-handler and distributor as well. Rozier is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season and is averaging 21.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds since Ball left the lineup on March 1.

