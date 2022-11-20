The Sacramento Kings have won five straight games and they have a great chance to pick up their sixth against a Detroit Pistons team that just got the news that Cade Cunningham will be out indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his shin. The Kings are coming off of two double-digit wins against the Nets and Spurs and have shot a combined 58.8% from the field in those games. Should you include players like De'Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis in your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Malik Monk has been critical off the bench for the Kings, coming off of a season-high 26 points against San Antonio.

Without Cunningham in the mix for Detroit, Bojan Bogdanovic has stepped up to produce big offensive totals for Detroit. He could be a prime selection in the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday after he has averaged 23.4 points, five rebounds and four assists over his last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Saturday, he highlighted Magic forward Franz Wagner as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Wagner scored 29 points to go with five rebounds and three assists to return 43.25 points on DraftKings and 40.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, November 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is listed at $7,200 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. Green scored 16 points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last start on Friday against Indiana. For the season, Green is averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Rockets are at home on Sunday against Golden State, and even though the Warriors are coming off of a win in their last game, they have been anything but dominant this season. Green has improved his 3-point shooting this year while taking more attempts per game and is at 35.8% from downtown in 2022. He could be in for a big shooting night on Sunday, as the Warriors have allowed opponents to hit 42.1% of their 3-point attempts this season when they have been the visiting side.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones ($5,200 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Jones is set to make his third start of the season following Ja Morant's ankle sprain against the Thunder on Friday. The eight-year veteran stepped in to finish with 13 points and five assists against Oklahoma City.

In Jones' two starts this season, he has averaged 20 points with 7.5 assists. Jones will be looking for better against Brooklyn on Sunday than in his previous game against the Nets this season, when he had just eight points on a 4-for-10 shooting night. His last outing shouldn't discourage him, however, after he averaged 14 points and 7.5 assists in two games against Brooklyn last season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, November 20

