The Sacramento Kings' turnaround over a three-year span continues to be one of the best stories in the NBA. They added another chapter on Tuesday by erasing a 24-point deficit en route to a 124-123 win over the Warriors on a Malik Monk jumper with seven seconds left to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. However, the Kings don't have much time to celebrate as they'll host the Clippers on Wednesday, and with Sacramento having scored 124 points in back-to-back games, should daily Fantasy basketball players use players like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter from the NBA DFS player pool in NBA DFS lineups?

Monk scored the game's final five points on Tuesday and has increased his point total in each of his last three games. Should you consider him in your NBA DFS strategy in a seven-game slate on Wednesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Garland had 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals, returning 37.5 points on DraftKings and 37.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 29

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies guard/forward Desmond Bane, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Bane has embraced the role of the team's go-to scorer with Ja Morant still serving his 25-game suspension to open the season and Marcus Smart (foot) out since November 14. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game on 19.3 field goals per game, also the most in his career.

His overall field goal percentage (44.2%) and 3-point percentage (35.9%) are down from last year, but his usage increase makes up for that for daily Fantasy basketball players. The Grizzlies will play the Jazz, who are allowing the sixth-most points per game (120.6) this season, including 122.5 points per game over their last five contests. McClure expects Bane to continue to seek out his shot, and against a struggling Utah defense, he could have a huge night for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Keyonte George ($6,100 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel). The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft scored a career-high 19 points on Monday and is averaging 16.7 points over his last three games. He is shooting 43.5% on 3-pointers over his last three games, making an average of 3.3 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA in defending the 3-pointer this season. They are allowing the most made triples (15.1 per game) at the highest percentage (40.7%) in the league this year. The Jazz have made 32 3-pointers over their last two games. George played a key role in that success with both his shooting and averaging 5.1 assists per game this season. His ability to find others open from deep as well as make his own shots makes him a strong option for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.