With a 12-game NBA schedule on Friday, there are storylines all over, and one of the latest games has major postseason implications when the Suns host the Timberwolves. Phoenix is fighting to hold onto the No. 6 seed in the West and avoid being part of the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Wolves have a half-game lead for the best record in the West as they'd love to secure homecourt advantage. This matchup features some of the biggest stars in the NBA DFS player pool such as Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to consider when forming an NBA DFS strategy, so should you include any of these stars in NBA DFS lineups?

Last Friday (when Kaylor last made picks), Kaylor highlighted Pistons center Jalen Duren as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Duren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, returning 54.75 points on DraftKings and 56.9 points on FanDuel. He was one of the best values on the day for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Magic forward Paolo Banchero ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Banchero had 32 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 117-108 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday. After back-to-back poor scoring performances and being held to 15 points or fewer in three of his last four contests, Banchero showcased why he's one of the best young talents in the NBA and the reigning Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. The 21-year-old is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

On Friday, the Magic play the Hornets, who have lost nine of their last 10 games. Banchero has scored at least 22 points in four of his last five games against Charlotte, which is allowing 115.7 points over its last seven games. The Hornets have allowed at least 130 points twice during that span, putting Banchero is position to be a huge asset for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs power forward/center Victor Wembanyama ($11,000 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel). Wembanyama nearly had a quadruple-double in his last game, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks in a 110-105 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday. He has averaged 31.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 4.3 blocks over his last three games in one of the most dominant seven-day spans of any player in the NBA this season.

Wembanyama, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, was arguably the most heralded prospect since LeBron James, and he's showcasing why. His 7-foot-4 frame, combined with his athleticism and ability to shoot is unlike anything the NBA has seen before. Wembanyama is averaging 21.2 points and 10.5 rebounds ahead of a matchup against the Pelicans on Friday. He has the potential to be the highest-scoring player in the NBA DFS player pool on a nightly basis, and the 20-year-old has scored at least 16 points with 13 rebounds in his two career games against New Orleans. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

