The Friday NBA schedule features a six-game slate that includes multiple matchups that project to be high-scoring affairs. One game that projects to have a significant impact on the NBA DFS strategy for most players is Nuggets vs. Spurs, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver sits in first place in the Western Conference and features likely NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who will surely be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the night. San Antonio has a player who will likely be featured in a high number of NBA DFS lineups in rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Both Jokic and Wembanyama can be counted on to produce at a high level, but with their high price tags you'll have to look deeper into the NBA DFS player pool to fill your roster. Would it make sense to target Miami's Jimmy Butler or Phoenix's Kevin Durant? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

On Wednesday, Kaylor highlighted Pistons center Jalen Duren as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Duren had 24 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and one steal, returning 61.25 points on DraftKings and 57.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 15

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Suns center Jusuf Nurkic ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Nurkic has a secondary role in the Suns' offensive attack, but still enters Friday averaging a double-double with per game averages of 11.6 points and 10.9 rebounds. He is coming off a 20-rebounds performance on Thursday, and is averaging 15.1 boards per game during the month of March.

Nurkic will be facing a Charlotte Hornets team that lacks depth in its front court. Nurkic will be playing on back-to-back nights, but the favorability of this matchup is undeniable. The 29-year-old center has four games this season with 20 or more rebounds, and Kaylor believes he could push that number again on Friday night.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($6,400 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Porter scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his last outing against Miami, and totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block in his game against the Raports prior to that. For the season, Porter averages 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

With Denver's game against the Spurs expected to be a lopsided affair, Porter could see an expanded role in the team's offensive attack. In his only other matchup against San Antonio this season, Porter scored 25 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and one block. Kaylor is expecting similar output on Friday night, which would be great value given Porter's modest price tag on both sites. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 15

