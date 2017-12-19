NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs take on Giannis, Bucks
We'll have all the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It's a modest three-game slate on this fine December Tuesday, but plenty of star power will still be on display. Keep checking back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 19
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
The present vs. the future in Milwaukee
LeBron James is still performing at a ridiculously high level, but one day he may pass the torch to Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could be the league's best player in a few years. That's why it's so intriguing when James and the Greek Freak meet, like they will on Tuesday night. The Cavs have won both games between the teams this season.
And-ones
- The Celtics are targeting All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, according the Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the Pelicans are not yet ready to entertain trade offers.
- Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard says two fans shouted anti-gay slurs at him following the team's loss in Minnesota on Monday night.
- Former Sixer and current Net Jahlil Okafor ripped the 76ers coaching staff, saying that he's happy to be working with an "actual NBA coaching staff" in Brooklyn.
