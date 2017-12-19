Nets' Jahlil Okafor rips Sixers, says he's glad to have an 'actual NBA coaching staff'

Jahlil Okafor's frustrations with the Philadelphia 76ers organization were finally relieved in early December when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The disgruntled big man had fallen completely out of the rotation in Philly, and had been begging the organization for a trade or a buyout for months before the deal was reached.

Even with Okafor in Brooklyn, it's not all sunshine and rainbows just yet. The 2015 No. 3 overall pick has played in just one game with the Nets since he arrived, and he thinks it's due to a lack of conditioning brought on by the lackluster treatment he received from the Sixers' staff.

"A lot of the guys are in midseason form, where I feel like I'm at the start of the season because I haven't really played," Okafor told the New York Post. "I have to catch up to a lot of guys. "That's why I'm happy I'm here with the actual NBA coaching staff that's taking care of me every day. When I was in Philly I was figuring it out on my own. I had my own trainer [Rick Lewis] that I've been working with since eighth grade working me out. But it's a different level when you're actually working with an NBA staff."

Shots. Fired.

Okafor clearly isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the staff he dealt with in Philadelphia. It's unclear whether the Sixers weren't working with him because they knew he wasn't part of their future plans, or whether Okafor's saying that's how they treat all their players.

In any case, the Sixers criticism from Okafor likely won't end any time soon, especially if he's able to start producing for the Nets. In his one game so far, a loss to the Pacers, Okafor tallied 10 points, four rebounds an a steal in 23 minutes. He averaged 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in two seasons in Philly before being benched this season.