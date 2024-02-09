Six games will make up Friday's NBA slate. We have our eyes on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering:

The Nuggets lost by six in their first meeting with the Kings this season, but this time they'll start Jamal Murray at point guard as opposed to Reggie Jackson. Fatigue could be a factor as Denver gears up for the second leg of a back-to-back, but they're the better team when healthy. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won't be playing, but bettors should take advantage of the reigning Champions being underdogs here.

Houston topped a shorthanded Toronto team by 29 earlier in February, but there will be a few major differences in round two. The Raptors will have home-court advantage on Friday and RJ Barrett this time. The former New York Knicks wing has led Toronto in points per game since being traded. The Rockets won't have their starting point guard and lead assist man in Fred VanVleet, who's set to miss at least another week with a thigh injury. Toronto's depth and experience following the trade deadline should help them edge out the visitors.

Player prop: Brandon Miller over 34.5 points, assists, and rebounds (+100)

Miller fell short of 28 points for the first time in three games his last time out but has a great chance to rebound ahead of the weekend. The Charlotte Hornets rookie should continue to thrive, as LaMelo Ball is still out and his team's latest additions won't be able to make their debuts on Friday. Miller and Miles Bridges will undoubtedly power the offense against a Bucks team that's lacking length on the wings. Miller averaged 27.7 points over his previous six games.