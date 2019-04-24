NBA Playoffs 2019: Damian Lillard sent the Thunder home with an epic series-winner, and NBA Twitter went predictably insane
Lillard finished with 50 points in an all-time playoff performance
Tuesday night's NBA schedule featured a whopping four playoff games, but the way the first three went, it felt more like a random night in January. The Raptors closed out the Magic by 19, the Sixers did the same to the Nets by 22 and the Nuggets went up 3-2 on the Spurs with an 18-point win.
Thankfully, the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder showed up to save the night. Together, they produced an instant classic, that included a record-setting 34-point performance from Damian Lillard, a combined 65 points, 20 rebounds and 17 assists from Paul George and Russell Westbrook, a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback by the Blazers, and finally, one of the most legendary shots in playoff history.
That's right, Lillard did it again. In 2014, he sent the Houston Rockets packing with a series-ending buzzer beater in Game 6 of their first-round series. On Tuesday night, he brought the Thunder's season to a close by doing the same thing. And then he waved goodbye as they walked off the court.
Lillard finished with 50 points on the night, putting together one of the best playoff performances of all-time. Understandably, NBA Twitter absolutely lost it. First, there was hysteria.
And then the memes started rolling in.
It's safe to say this won't be a moment anyone -- on or offline -- forgets for a long time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Series recap: Thunder vs. Blazers
Lillard and the Trail Blazers closed things out in Game 5 in dramatic fashion
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
The NBA offered a four-game playoff slate on Tuesday, and it didn't disappoint
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
-
Lillard downs OKC with buzzer-beater
Lillard turned in a heroic performance to propel his team to the second round of the playo...
-
Raptors beat Magic 4-1 in first round
The Raptors put away the Magic by winning Game 5 on Tuesday