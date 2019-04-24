NBA Playoffs 2019: Damian Lillard sent the Thunder home with an epic series-winner, and NBA Twitter went predictably insane

Lillard finished with 50 points in an all-time playoff performance

Tuesday night's NBA schedule featured a whopping four playoff games, but the way the first three went, it felt more like a random night in January. The Raptors closed out the Magic by 19, the Sixers did the same to the Nets by 22 and the Nuggets went up 3-2 on the Spurs with an 18-point win. 

Thankfully, the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder showed up to save the night. Together, they produced an instant classic, that included a record-setting 34-point performance from Damian Lillard, a combined 65 points, 20 rebounds and 17 assists from Paul George and Russell Westbrook, a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback by the Blazers, and finally, one of the most legendary shots in playoff history.

That's right, Lillard did it again. In 2014, he sent the Houston Rockets packing with a series-ending buzzer beater in Game 6 of their first-round series. On Tuesday night, he brought the Thunder's season to a close by doing the same thing. And then he waved goodbye as they walked off the court. 

Lillard finished with 50 points on the night, putting together one of the best playoff performances of all-time. Understandably, NBA Twitter absolutely lost it. First, there was hysteria. 

And then the memes started rolling in. 

It's safe to say this won't be a moment anyone -- on or offline -- forgets for a long time. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories