NBA Playoffs 2019: LeBron James compliments Warriors after Game 6 victory over Rockets

LeBron James may have lost three times to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but he doesn't hold any grudges.

After the Warriors pulled off a shocking 118-113 upset over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 -- eliminating the Rockets from the playoffs in the process -- James made sure to compliment and congratulate the defending NBA champions in a tweet immediately after their victory.

NEVER underestimate the heart of a Champion‼️‼️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2019

The Warriors were able to eliminate the Rockets for the second straight year from the postseason -- and fourth time in the past five seasons -- despite the absence of Kevin Durant, who continues to be sidelined due to a right calf strain injury.

Making matters even more impressive, other than the fact that they eliminated the Rockets for the second straight postseason at Toyota Center, is that Stephen Curry didn't even score any points in the first half. He went 0-for-5 from the field and 0-of-2 from 3-point range before erupting for 33 points in the second half on 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

James knows what it's like to face the Warriors -- and be repeatedly eliminated by them -- in the postseason. While James was victorious in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he also lost to the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before finally bolting the Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.

Considering Durant may be out for a prolonged period of time -- he could be out until Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals -- it was an absolutely positive sign to see the bench contribute in a major way and pick up the slack for the Warriors in Durant's absence. In an absolute throwback to the pre-Durant era, Shaun Livingston scored 11 points off the bench while Andre Iguodala contributed 17 points in a starting role.

With the Warriors potentially facing either the Denver Nuggets or the Portland Trail Blazers without Durant for the first several games, they'll absolutely need contributions from their role players in order to defend their title.

As LeBron says -- don't underestimate the heart of a champion.