The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 2 of their first-round affair on Wednesday night. Denver looks to take a commanding 2-0 lead over Minnesota, after logging a 109-80 blowout victory in Sunday's NBA playoff 2023 opener. Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for Denver. Rudy Gobert (back) is questionable for Minnesota, while Jaden McDaniels (hand) is out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is 223.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -8.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 223 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -355, Minnesota +278

MIN: Timberwolves are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 Wednesday games

DEN: Nuggets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Wednesday games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray is a very smart and instinctive player who makes great reads as a facilitator and has a reliable jumper from the perimeter. The Kentucky product averaged 20 points, four rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season. In Game 1, Murray dropped a team-high 24 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. He also knocked down four 3-pointers.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is another athletic scoring force on the floor. Porter Jr. is able to break down the defense due to his smooth ball handles and reliable jumper. The Missouri product can also explode to the rim and finish with force. On Saturday, Porter Jr. finished with 18 points, 11 boards, and went 4-of-9 from downtown.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has the skill set to carry the offensive load. Edwards owns a great scoring touch with superb athleticism. The Georgia product scores from all three levels and led the team in scoring during the regular season with 24.6 points per game. He has dropped at least 23 points in four of his last six outings. In Game 1, Edwards finished with 18 points, five assists, and two steals.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns provides Minnesota with an efficient big man. Towns can dominate on the glass and has solid court vision as a passer. Additionally, the three-time All-Star selection can score from anywhere on the floor, and he put up 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game during the regular season. On April 9 versus the New Orleans Pelicans, he totaled 30 points and eight boards.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 225 points.

The model also says one side hits almost 70% of the time.