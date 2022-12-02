The San Antonio Spurs (6-16) will try to snap a nine-game losing streak when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (13-8) on Friday night. San Antonio lost back-to-back games to the Lakers last weekend before losing to Oklahoma City on Wednesday. New Orleans has won four of its last five contests, beating Toronto in a blowout its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 7 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.5.

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: Spurs +7

Spurs vs. Pelicans over/under: 231.5 points

Spurs vs. Pelicans money line: San Antonio +240, New Orleans -305

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is coming off a deceiving game against Oklahoma City, as the Spurs led by 20 points in the third quarter and by eight points heading to the fourth quarter before struggling to make shots down the stretch. The Spurs recorded their highest-scoring half of the season in the first half, pouring in 77 points. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 25 points, while Keldon Johnson added 19 points.

Vassell is now the team's leading scorer with 20.6 points per game, barely passing Johnson (20.3). New Orleans is playing without small forward Brandon Ingram, who is the second-leading scorer in the lineup with 20.8 points per game, in addition to defensive ace Herbert Jones (ankle). San Antonio has dominated this series, covering the spread in eight of the last 11 meetings.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has been in outstanding form of late, winning seven of its last nine games. The Pelicans are riding a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup, having taken care of business against Oklahoma City and Toronto earlier this week. Star forward Zion Williamson scored a season-high 33 points on 12 of 15 shooting against the Raptors, completing his double-double with 10 rebounds.

Guard Trey Murphy III chipped in 26 points while Jonas Valanciunas also had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. San Antonio is riding a nine-game losing streak and is coming off the worst month (1-14) in team history. The Spurs had a season-low 34 points in the second half on Wednesday, and they have failed to cover the spread in seven straight games. San Antonio will be down starters Jeremy Sochan (quad) and Jakob Poeltl (knee), while veterans Doug McDermott (ankle) and Josh Richardson (ankle) are doubtful.

