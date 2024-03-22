The Boston Celtics (55-14) will open a six-game road trip when they face the Detroit Pistons (12-57) on Friday night. Boston has won seven consecutive games, including a 119-94 win over Detroit on Monday and a 122-119 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Celtics are in first place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting 10.5 games ahead of the second-place Bucks. Detroit is on a four-game losing streak, falling to Indiana in a 122-103 final on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Boston is favored by 14 points in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 223 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Pistons +14

Pistons vs. Celtics over/under: 223 points

Pistons vs. Celtics money line: Pistons: +713, Celtics: -1137

Pistons vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has been competitive in most of its home games this month, losing just three times by double digits. The Pistons have recorded home victories over the Nets, Hornets and Raptors, along with a 104-101 loss to Miami last Sunday. Center Jalen Duren had 24 points and a career-high 23 rebounds in the win over the Raptors before posting a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the narrow loss to Miami.

Shooting guard Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 22.2 points and 7.6 assists, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a loss to Indiana on Wednesday. The Celtics are dealing with multiple key injuries, as their top three scorers are all listed as questionable for this contest. Jayson Tatum (ankle), Jaylen Brown (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) are all questionable for Boston, while Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's top three scorers all played in a win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, so it would be surprising to see all three of them sitting out on Friday. The Celtics have plenty of depth anyway, which has contributed to their seven-game winning streak and NBA-leading record of 55-14. They cruised to a 119-94 win over Detroit on Monday, as Brown scored 31 points in just three quarters of action.

Meanwhile, veteran guard Derrick White posted his first career triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Point guard Payton Pritchard saw increased playing time with Tatum sidelined, scoring 23 points and dishing out seven assists. The Celtics have covered the spread in six of their seven victories during their winning streak, and they have won eight straight meetings between these teams. Detroit will be without Simone Fontecchio (toe), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) and Ausar Thompson (illness) on Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 74-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.