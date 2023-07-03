The Lopez brothers have been reunited. Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. This news comes just days after his brother, Brook, agreed on a two-year, $48 million deal to remain in Milwaukee. The brothers also previously played together with the Bucks during the 2019-20 NBA season. Since then, Robin has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers. The brothers also played together for two seasons in college at Stanford.

Brook received a lot of outside interest as a free agent, including from the Houston Rockets, but he ultimately decided to remain in Milwaukee in order to try to bring another championship to the city. He has been with the Bucks since 2018, and he's coming off of a stellar season. The big man played in 78 of 82 regular season games and averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 assists per performance, while shooting over 53 percent from the field and 37 percent from long range. He also finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Jaren Jackson Jr.

In addition to bringing back both Lopez brothers, the Bucks also locked up veteran forward Khris Middleton on a three-year, $102 million extension. As a result, they project to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference yet again.

Robin's role in Milwaukee may be limited, as the team also has Bobby Portis to use as a backup big man, but Lopez certainly provides the team with some added frontcourt fortification, which could come in handy against some of the other top teams in the conference like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. All of those teams have some solid size down low, and the Bucks should now be well-equipped to match up with all of them.