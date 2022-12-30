The Golden State Warriors will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Golden State was able to get back to the .500 mark this season with its 112-107 win against Utah on Wednesday. Portland got back on track with a 124-113 win against Charlotte on Monday, snapping a three-game losing skid.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Portland is favored by 2 points in the latest Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen HUGE returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers:

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread: Warriors +2

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 232.5 points

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers money line: Golden State +110, Portland -130

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks here

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has dominated Portland at home in recent years, winning three straight games by double digits when these teams have met in San Francisco. The Warriors have been nearly untouchable at home this season, going 15-2 in its 17 games at the Chase Center. They opened their current eight-game homestand with wins over Memphis, Charlotte and Utah.

Ty Jerome scored 14 points in the Christmas Day win over the Grizzlies, while rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored 11 points in Wednesday's victory over the Jazz. Klay Thompson sat out against Utah due to a knee injury, but he is expected to return to his usual role on Friday. Golden State has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games against Western Conference opponents, while Portland has only covered once in its last five road games.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is one of three teams in the NBA that has already recorded at least 10 road wins this season, so the Blazers will be confident coming into this matchup. Star guard Damian Lillard, who went to Oakland High School, has scored 30-plus points six times at Golden State. He poured in 34 points at Denver in Portland's most recent road game before dishing out nine assists in a 124-113 win against Charlotte on Monday.

Golden State is playing without star guard Stephen Curry (shoulder), who is the team's top scorer with 30.0 points per game. The Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins due to an illness, so two of their top three scoring options are sidelined. Portland has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.