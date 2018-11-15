Warriors stars Draymond Green and Kevin Durant act friendly with each other at shootaround, per report

It looks like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have finally made up.

After three long days of reports that the Golden State Warriors' dynasty could be over all because of a verbal squabble between Green and Durant during a loss to the Clippers on Monday night, the two are apparently trying to mend their relationship as teammates.

As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle point out, both Green and Durant were seen talking before shootaround as they entered the arena. To top things off, they even fist-bumped one another in the midst of free throws.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant communicating positively on their way to the arena for shootaround. pic.twitter.com/hrOi3mJY5U — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 15, 2018

While everything seems fine and dandy in Warriors land as of Thursday afternoon, the situation reached its most dramatic point on Tuesday when the team announced that Draymond had been suspended for one game and would be fined $120,000.

And matters were not aided by the fact that Durant admitted following the victory over the Atlanta Hawks that he had yet to rectify things with Green.

On Thursday afternoon, Green spoke to the media for the first time since the incident, saying he and Durant are "moving forward." He addressed his verbatim toward Durant, admitted that he was wrong without actually admitting it, and then concluded his statement by saying that he supports whatever free agency decision Durant -- or any of his teammates -- makes in the future.

This also doesn't include the fact that Golden State did side with Durant on their decision to suspend Draymond and that Green will reportedly appeal his team-imposed suspension.

The Warriors look to be fine when it comes to their championship run for 2019, but what it means for the impending free agency decisions of Durant in 2019 is completely up in the air now.