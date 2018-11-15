Draymond Green to appeal Warriors' fine of $120,000 following Kevin Durant spat, per report

Draymond Green's one-game suspension may be over, but his fight isn't.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Green plans to appeal his one-game suspension fine of $120,000 following his on-court verbal altercation with Kevin Durant toward the end of regulation of the Warriors' game against the Clippers on Monday night.

Interesting tidbit from @MarcJSpearsESPN. I had asked the union about this late Tuesday/early Wednesday, they said they were waiting to hear from Draymond -- and that appeals of team-issued fines are far less common than appeals of league-issued fines. pic.twitter.com/pq5ZQUc6o5 — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 15, 2018

This is worthwhile news because you very rarely ever hear of a player appealing a team-related fine. Heck, especially a fine that consisted of only a one-game suspension.

Because Draymond will choose to appeal this suspension fine -- which means that he thinks it's unfair -- this topic of a possible Durant-Green feud will only continue in the coming days. If Green had opted to accept the fine and punishment for his words with Durant, the Warriors would have probably been able to move on from Monday's fiasco rather easily by stringing together a few victories.

As Logan Murdock of Bay Area News pointed out following Golden State's win over Atlanta on Tuesday, Durant continued to add fuel to the fire as he stated that he and Green had yet to make up.

Kevin Durant on if he and Draymond have hashed things out: “Nah. I’m sure we will, it’s a long season.” — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 14, 2018

Instead, the narrative will be that Green not only called Durant an unnecessary expletive, but also mentioned his impending free agency during a heat-filled argument -- all because Green was called out on a bad play that he did actually make.

At the end of the day, this whole situation shouldn't affect the Warriors' label as the favorites to win the 2019 NBA Finals. However, it could very well affect Durant and Green's friendship -- which means that it will ultimately affect the future of the Warriors as a franchise.