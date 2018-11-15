Draymond Green to appeal Warriors' fine of $120,000 following Kevin Durant spat, per report
Green reportedly plans to ask the NBPA to help overturn the suspension fine following his verbal confrontation with Durant
Draymond Green's one-game suspension may be over, but his fight isn't.
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Green plans to appeal his one-game suspension fine of $120,000 following his on-court verbal altercation with Kevin Durant toward the end of regulation of the Warriors' game against the Clippers on Monday night.
This is worthwhile news because you very rarely ever hear of a player appealing a team-related fine. Heck, especially a fine that consisted of only a one-game suspension.
Because Draymond will choose to appeal this suspension fine -- which means that he thinks it's unfair -- this topic of a possible Durant-Green feud will only continue in the coming days. If Green had opted to accept the fine and punishment for his words with Durant, the Warriors would have probably been able to move on from Monday's fiasco rather easily by stringing together a few victories.
As Logan Murdock of Bay Area News pointed out following Golden State's win over Atlanta on Tuesday, Durant continued to add fuel to the fire as he stated that he and Green had yet to make up.
Instead, the narrative will be that Green not only called Durant an unnecessary expletive, but also mentioned his impending free agency during a heat-filled argument -- all because Green was called out on a bad play that he did actually make.
At the end of the day, this whole situation shouldn't affect the Warriors' label as the favorites to win the 2019 NBA Finals. However, it could very well affect Durant and Green's friendship -- which means that it will ultimately affect the future of the Warriors as a franchise.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA 3-point revolution: What's end game?
NBA teams are averaging a record 31.3 3-point attempts per game this season. How did we get...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 15: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Wednesday's NBA scores and highlights
With 11 games and some big debuts, it was an interesting night in the Association
-
Rondo out 'a few weeks' with broken hand
Rondo injured his hand in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers
-
Wolves already having fun without Butler
It was only one game, but the Timberwolves had a blast in their first test after the Butler...
-
How Butler influenced Wolves' Okogie
Rookie Josh Okogie is one Minnesota player who 'appreciated' Butler's presence, both on and...