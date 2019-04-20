2019 NFL Draft rumors: Jets reportedly eyeing Ed Oliver at No. 3 if they can't trade down

If the New York Jets can't trade down from the third overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, their No. 1 target could be one of the biggest risers of this year's class.

SNY's Ralph Vacciano reported this week that New York is "determined" to move back in an attempt to recoup at least the second-round pick the Jets surrendered in 2018 as part of their move for quarterback Sam Darnold. And general manager Mike Maccagnan has confirmed publicly he's "open" to fielding offers for No. 3. But if New York stands pat, it appears none other than Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver could be the man they're after.

Longtime NFL scout Greg Gabriel suggested Friday that Oliver is the prospect most coveted by new Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and that the projected first-round pick is "the hot name" at No. 3 in the event New York doesn't trade down.

Although Oliver has rarely been projected so high, former NFL personnel man Bryan Broaddus added to the hype on Saturday by suggesting the Houston product is "not getting past" the Atlanta Falcons at No. 14 overall. CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson did put Oliver on the Falcons at No. 14 in his recent seven-round mock, but if reports about Oliver's rising stock are to be believed, Atlanta might need to trade up in order to secure the talented defensive tackle.

It remains to be seen if Gregg Williams -- or the Jets as a whole -- have Oliver ranked above fellow defensive line prospects like Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams, all of whom are consensus top-five projections. But a number of other teams with early first-round selections have shown interest in Oliver during the pre-draft process, with the Oakland Raiders (No. 4), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 5), New York Giants (No. 6), Detroit Lions (No. 8), Buffalo Bills (No. 9) and Green Bay Packers (No. 12) among teams reported to have met with Oliver or attended his workouts.

Oliver is currently ranked on CBS Sports as the No. 4 prospect in the 2019 draft and the second best at his position.